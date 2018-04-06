Stratford Star

Colin Richards hit the go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning when the Bunnell High baseball team defeated Jonathan Law, 4-3, in its delayed season opener on Friday.

Tyler Vancho pitched six-innings of one-hit ball, as Bulldog coach Juan Lopez notched his first career win.

Vancho struck out six batters and allowed two earned runs.

Law scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Bunnell scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh, as the Lawmen dipped to 1-1.

Justin Herrera doubled in the sixth inning to set up a two-run rally.

Alex Koletar pitched the seventh to get the save.

In the sixth inning, Law’s Carl Maxwell had the only hit off Vancho.

