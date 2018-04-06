The Bunnell High girls lacrosse team defeated Bethel High, 15-14, in double overtime.

Coach Meghan Letko’s Lady Bulldogs were led offensively by Sam Vitka (four goals), Morgan Reilly (three goals), Maura Kelly (two goals, assist), Christina diBeneditto (two goals), Ally Curcio (two goals, assist) and Kaitlyn Monteiro (goal assist).

Bunnell (1-1) led 8-7 at the half.

Bethel (1-1) won the second session, 7-6.

Tatiana Wright had 10 saves for Bunnell.

Bethel’s Emily Belcourt made eight stops.

The Wildcats were led by Christiana Ruiz (six goals), Vicky Grace (five goals) and Brooke Healy (three goals).