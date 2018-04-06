Board of Ed member accused of sexual assault

A Stratford Board of Education member is facing a sexual assault charge after his arrest on Thursday, an accusation he vehemently denies.

Robert DeLorenzo, 45, was charged on Thursday with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

According to an affidavit on file in Bridgeport Superior Court, a 13-year-old girl told a social worker on Oct. 5, 2017 that DeLorenzo was sexually inappropriate with her a year and a half earlier at his home on Sheppard Street. The girl was an occupant at his home every other weekend, according to the court filing.

The social worker, who works at the Four Winds Hospital in Katonah, N.Y., reported the girl’s statement to the Connecticut Department of Children and Families on Oct. 23, 2017.

The girl, according to the affidavit, told a forensic interviewer that said DeLorenzo had inappropriately touched her when she was approximately 10 years old and that it had happened more than once. The last time it happened was in March 2016, according to the affidavit. The victim said she stopped going to DeLorenzo’s home because he hit her. The victim, according to the affidavit, told the forensic interviewer that DeLorenzo threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about him touching her.

DeLorenzo was interviewed by Stratford police on Nov. 2, 2017, according to the affidavit, and he became “visibly upset” when told of the allegations and stated they were not true. DeLorenzo said his relationship with the victim’s mother was “very volatile” and they do get along. DeLorenzo also said that the accuser got in trouble because she used DeLorenzo’s debit card without permission and caused some checks he made out to pay bills to bounce.

DeLorenzo appeared in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday. An order of protection was issued, ordering DeLorenzo to have no contact with the girl.

DeLorenzo was released and is scheduled to return to court on April 25.

DeLorenzo’s attorney Sean Barrett could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Stratford Board of Education Chairman Eric Lazaro said Friday in a statement that the board has spoken to the individual and considers it to be “a private family matter.”

“ We will be following the judicial process and pending the outcome of that, will

determine what action, if any we will take,” Lazaro said, adding that “at this point, he [DeLorenzo] has the full support of the Board.”

Superintendent Janet Robinson had no comment when contacted on Friday.