Stratford resident wins DAR Good Citizen Award

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented the DAR Good Citizen Award to Christian Heritage School Senior and Stratford resident Sabrina Meyer.

Sabrina is a nursing assistant at Milford Hospital and vice-president of the national Honor Society. She will be attending Northeastern University in the fall.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This program is open to all senior students enrolled in an accredited public or private secondary school. The award ceremony, attended by chapter members, students, families, school administrators and teachers, took place on April 4 at the Huntington Congregational Church Meeting Hall in Shelton.

Chapter Regent Patricia King said she was honored to recognize these students through the DAR Good Citizen program. She noted that the DAR Good Citizens is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. Committee Chair Betsy Grant presented the awards saying “Each of our DAR Good Citizens are extremely conscientious in school activities and in giving back to their communities. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman, NSDAR Chapter applauds these fine seniors for their good citizen efforts.”

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The DAR is a women’s volunteer service organization that promotes education, historic preservation, and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove a direct ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information on the DAR visit sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.