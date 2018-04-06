Foes insist affordable housing project has flaws

While just 6% of Stratford’s housing stock is now classified as affordable under state law 8-30g criteria, many more residences in town should be considered affordable based on people paying less than a third of their income on mortgages or rent.

That’s what attorney Kevin Kelly, representing the town against an affordable housing application, told the Zoning Commission March 28.

“Stratford is a very affordable town,” Kelly said while opposing a proposed 116-unit apartment complex at 795 James Farm Road that would include 35 state-designated affordable units.

At the meeting, opponents raised concerns about the integrity of a retaining wall, increased traffic, emergency vehicle access, environmental impact, and potential disruption from constructing a sewer line to the site.

Kelly and Joseph Kubic, an attorney representing the Concerned Citizens of Stratford and several neighbors, presented seven experts in response to a previous presentation by the developer on the project in northern Stratford near the Oronoque Village residential community.

The lawyers argued the potential harm to public health, safety and the environment outweigh any benefit from constructing new affordable housing in town.

Three Stratford residents spoke against the proposal, focusing on traffic, building size, construction impact, and emergency response issues. “Protect us from the jeopardy this project poses,” said Meral Prewitt of the Concerned Citizens organization, who lives near the site.

“A five-story building,” said neighborhood resident Sandra McDonough, “is going to shock the people who drive up James Farm Road. They’re going to think it’s a shopping center.”

About 60 opponents attended the meeting at Town Hall, and a petition signed by 425 people was submitted against the project. Some neighbors spoke against the application at an earlier meeting.

Kubic has submitted the signatures of enough immediate neighbors to require the application to get a super majority — or four of five votes — for approval.

The developer’s representatives will have the chance to respond to the criticisms when the commission’s public hearing continues in late April.

Retaining wall

Many comments focused on a retaining wall of up to 28 feet in height that would be built at the rear of the development site to create a level area for the large residential building and parking closer to James Farm Road.

Opponents and their experts said the retaining wall — about 900 feet in length in the back — would deteriorate over time due to water damage and thawing, and might not be strong enough to hold up heavy fire apparatus behind it. If the retaining wall should collapse, they said, it would put lives in danger and cause damage to nearby wetlands and a brook.

“We’re concerned about the failure of the retaining wall,” engineer Tim Casey said.

Richard Ezyk, a structural engineer who lives in the vicinity, said the wall’s design is flawed. “The engineering simply ignores many facts,” said Ezyk, pointing out he’d been involved in some way with the construction of more than 100 retaining walls built along roads during his professional career.

Engineer Rene Basulto said building the wall “will require significant engineering skills to make it happen” and, based on the developer’s submitted plan, “I don’t see it happening.”

Kelly said the retaining wall “will fail as designed. … When that goes, the building goes with it.”

Kubic agreed. “It’s going to happen,” he said of the structure potentially collapsing and creating a “life-threatening” situation.

Stratford police Lt. David Gugliotti said the sight line for drivers leaving the apartment complex’s two driveways would be poor due to elevation changes near the road. “It’s going to be an issue for sure,” he said.

Gugliotti said the development lacks adequate on-site parking because most tenants would have two cars, with no street parking available on James Farm Road, and could worsen traffic congestion at nearby intersections, especially Oronoque Lane and Main Street, near the Sikorsky plant and parkway. “It’s at a standstill now. People are running lights,” he said.

Opponents also discussed the number of truck trips required to bring up to 35,000 cubic feet of fill to the site, water availability during a fire, the ability of fire trucks to maneuver on-site, whether handicapped parking was adequate, and if the proposal must get inland wetlands approval.

Ecologist and wetland scientist Sigrun Gadwa said even if the retaining wall works, the project could negatively impact the wetlands, brook, a pond, vegetation, and wildlife by changing current water flow levels from the site and water temperatures below it.

“It really will be a disaster if the retaining wall fails,” Gadwa said.

Project specifics

The developer, 500 North Avenue LLC, wants to build a four-story apartment building with 215 parking spaces and two driveways. There would be an open parking level below the structure, making it essentially five stories in height. The building’s highest point would be 54 feet.

As an 8-30g affordable housing application, 30% of the apartments would be designated as affordable. Most units would be one-bedroom, with some two-bedroom.

The developer wants to change the zoning from RS-1 to a newly created Julia Ridge Apartment Zone, which would allow more density with the affordable units. The property is close to Alexandra Drive, Peters Lane and Candlewood Road.

The Zoning Commission previously denied the applicant’s requests for a large multi-family complex with some affordable units at the site, with at least one appeal still pending in court.

Most of the 15.6-acre property would not be developed, with the structure built near the road. The land includes overhead power lines and a gas pipeline, has wetlands away from the actual development site, and borders the town-owned Roosevelt Forest. The parcel drops off sharply from the road, requiring the use of substantial fill to create a flat development site.