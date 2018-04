Stratford police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred sometime late night Thursday and early morning Friday.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said the accident happened on Lordship Boulevard near Access Road.

Eannotti confirmed that one person died as a result of the wreck. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were other injuries.

More information will be made available later today, he said.

