The Stratford High softball team scored 10 runs in the fifth inning en route to winning a 16-4 decision from Platt Tech of Milford on Thursday.

Coach Jackie Sherrick’s Red Devils scored five runs in the second, before the Panthers from Milford narrowed the margin to 5-3 in the top of the third.

It was 5-4, before the sixth-inning rally.

Taylor Lubas had four hits, including a grand-slam home run, and drove in six runs.

Angela Grindrod drove in three runs.

Adriana Tomaj had three hits.

Grindrod allowed two earned runs and struck out 11 batters to garner the victory.

Rachel Newall reached base safely four times.