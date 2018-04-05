School bus driver charged with heroin sales

A Stratford man accused of using the school bus he drives to distribute heroin was arrested on Thursday.

Stratford police charged Garfield Howell, 29, with four courts of sale of narcotics, two counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said the Stratford Police Narcotics Vice and Intelligence Unit had been conducting a heroin investigation in town. During the investigation, police said Howell was identified as a heroin dealer. Police said Howell drives a school bus for WE Transport. During surveillance, police said Howell was observed on several occasions using a school bus to purchase and deliver heron.

Stratford police detectives along with members of the Bridgeport Police Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday at 2318 Barnum Ave., where 195 grams of heroin was seized.

Howell was ordered held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on April 18 at Bridgeport Superior Court.