Bridgeport officer charged in December crash

April 5, 2018

A Bridgeport police officer was suspended after he turned himself in to Stratford police last week to face charges stemming from an incident last December.

John Carrano turned himself in to Stratford police on Monday, March 26, and was charged with operating while under the influence, failure to drive right, driving the wrong way, and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

Stratford police said Carrano was involved in a head-on, two-car accident shortly after midnight on Dec. 23, 2017, on Broadbridge Avenue near Emerald Place. A Stratford police investigation determined the car operated by Carrano was being driven on the wrong side of the road. A warrant was issued for his arrest based on the investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was not identified, suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Carrano was released on a $25,000 bond. According to state court records, he is scheduled to return to Bridgeport Superior Court on April 16.

Carrano was placed on administrative leave with pay from the Bridgeport police, according to BPD spokesman Av Harris. Carrano is also under an internal investigation.



