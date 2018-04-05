Stratford Star

Last day of classes now June 15

By Stratford Star on April 5, 2018

Stratford Board of Education signStudents in Stratford public schools may have enjoyed some unexpected days off with the recent snowfall.

However, those days will have to be made up. In this case, the school year will be a few days longer.

The last day of classes at Stratford public schools will now be Friday, June 15, four days later than the original ending date of June 11. This assumes there are no further emergencies that prompt schools to close.

Stratford has used six snow days so far this winter, the last of them on March 13.

The school calendar is affected by a decision to close schools for two days at the end of the year for unpaid furloughs for teachers and other staff. The furlough days are expected to save the district on transportation costs.

The Board of Education is expected to officially set the date for graduation at Stratford and Bunnell high schools at its meeting this month.

