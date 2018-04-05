Stratford Library hosts Great Movies You Missed film fest

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street will present its 12th annual film festival of little-seen movies, Great Movies You Missed, beginning Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27. The program is a continuation of the library’s specialized film series which attracts more than 1,000 patrons annually. The series is free and open to the public.

Great Movies You Missed will highlight six recent, critically acclaimed films — five of which, for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. The festival also includes several notable films that were major players in the recent 2017 Academy Awards. The library series will feature guest film critics Joe Meyers from the Connecticut Post and Tom Holehan of Elm City Newspapers for commentary prior to the screenings.

The complete schedule for Great Movies You Missed is:

April 23 — Get Out: Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, are off for a weekend getaway upstate to meet Rose’s parents. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. Director/writer Jordan Peele won an Oscar this year for his brilliant original screenplay for one of the biggest hits of 2017. Shown at noon. 104 minutes, Rated R.

April 24 — Wind River: A chilling thriller that follows a rookie FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who teams up with a local game tracker (Jeremy Renner) with deep community ties and a haunted past. Together they investigate the murder of a local girl on a remote Native American Reservation in the hopes of solving her mysterious death. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal and James Jordan. Shown at noon. 111 minutes, Rated R.

April 24 — Call Me By Your Name: A sensual and transcendent tale of first love based on the acclaimed novel by André Aciman is set in the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy. Elio (Timothée Chalamet), a bright 17-year-old American-Italian, spends his days transcribing classical music in his family’s 17th century villa. When Oliver (Armie Hammer), a charming American scholar arrives on the scene to intern for Elio’s father, a tentative love affair begins. The 2017 film was nominated for several Oscars including Best Picture. Connecticut Post arts critic Joe Meyers will introduce the film. Shown at 7 p.m. 130 minutes, Rated R.

April 25 — The Florida Project: A timely story about a precocious six year-old and her ragtag group of friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure while the adults around them struggle desperately with hard times. Willem Dafoe earned praise and an Oscar nomination for his role as the manager of a seedy welfare motel. Shown at noon. 115 minutes, Rated R.

April 26 — Maudie: Based on a true story about folk artist Maud Lewis, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins portrays the title character in an unlikely romance in which the reclusive Everett (Ethan Hawke) hires a fragile yet determined woman to be his housekeeper. Maudie, bright-eyed but hunched with crippled hands, yearns to be independent and to create her unique art. Shown at noon. 115 minutes, Rated PG:13.

April 27 — Faces Places: Director Agnès Varda and muralist JR have things in common: a passion for and the exploration of images in general, and more precisely, for places and for ways of showing, sharing and exhibiting them. Oscar nominee for Best Documentary. Shown at noon. 90 minutes, Rated PG.

All movies will be shown uncut and in widescreen format. The film festival, recommended for adult audiences, will be held in the library’s Lovell Room.

For more information, call the Stratford Library’s Public Relations and Programming Office at 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.