Baldwin Center senior calendar: April 6-12

Baldwin Center calendar

Mondays-Fridays, 8:30-4

1000 West Broad Street

203-385-4050

Friday, April 6 — 9 CARES, Men’s Club; 9:30 zumba, mahjongg; 10 meditation; 11:30 chair yoga; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 cards; 1 Baldwin Players rehearsal, pokeno, ping pong, tap.

Monday, April 9 — 9 CARES, aerobics; 9:30 knitting; 10 strength; 11 qigong; 11:30 Italian; 11:45 lunch; 12:45 bingo; 1 ping pong; 2 Singles Friendship Club.

Tuesday, April 10 — 9 CARES, zumba tone; 10 sittercise, COA; 10:30 line dance; 11 yoga, Spanish; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 ladies poker, mahjongg; 1 Golden Tones, pickleball; 2 reiki.

Wednesday, April 11 — 9 CARES, strength; 10 zumba, 9-1-1; 11 qigong; 11:30 piano; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 men’s poker, Wii bowling; 1 writing.

Thursday, April 12 — 9 CARES, aerobics; 10 sittercise; 10:30 line dance; 11 yoga; 11:45 lunch; 12:30 Wii bowling; 1 Chamber Orchestra, ping pong, balance, pickleball.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

9-1-1 procedures

J.P. Sredzinski, public safety dispatch supervisor for the Town of Stratford, will discuss 9-1-1 procedures and what to expect when you call 9-1-1 Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m. In addition, participants will learn how calling from a cell phone differs from a landline. Emergency medical dispatch, police and fire operations will be discussed. A question and answer session will follow. Sign-up at the front counter or call 203-385-4050 to register. Open to the community.

Reduce fall risks

Suzanne Smaniotto/PTA, MHA, director of Rehab, Genesis Rehab Services in Fairfield will discuss the changes in the body during the aging process and how this affects balance Monday, April 16, 10 a.m. Other topics that will be discussed include outside factors and some diseases that create a fall risk. Lastly, options on how to reduce fall risks, improve strength and balance will be discussed. Sign up at the Baldwin Center front counter or by calling 203-385-4050.

Ladies bocce

The Baldwin Center Ladies Bocce League will hold an organizational meeting on Wednesday, April 18, at 10 a.m. in the Baldwin Center Coffee shop. Newcomers are welcome.

Live Well workshop series

A free six week Live Well workshop series will be held at Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford, on Thursdays, April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 1-3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn new techniques to manage chronic health issues.

Live Well is for adults and caregivers with ongoing health issues such as diabetes, arthritis, asthma, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, pain, depression, and anxiety. Participants will learn healthy ways of dealing with stress, pain, fatigue, anxiety, and difficult emotions. Subjects covered include nutrition, exercise, decision making, problem solving, goal setting and much more. Workshops are interactive and allow participants to share experiences and help each other problem solve. Participants are lent a copy of Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

To register call 203-385-4050. For more information contact Southwestern CT Agency on Aging at 203-814-3693 or [email protected] To learn more about the Live Well programs, visit cthealthyliving.org. Sponsored by Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, the State Department on Aging, and Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Men’s Club seeks members

The Stratford Senior Men’s Club is looking to expand its membership. The group gets together to bowl, play bocce, pinochle, and more. The club meets twice a month at the Baldwin Center. They host speakers who cover topics ranging from hobbies, sports, history, local news, health, and more. For more information, call Bob Mastroni, 203-362-5675.

Card players wanted

Are you interested in playing pay me, pokeno, left-right-center or dominoes? Stop in the Baldwin Center coffee shop on Friday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. and join a group with similar interests.

Poker players: women play on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 in the coffee shop and men play on Wednesday afternoons at 1 in the upper level.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi can help with arthritis, coordination and balance, high blood pressure and osteoporosis. Classes are held every other Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the upper level, all-purpose room.

Qigong

Improve circulation in all parts of the body with Qigong Monday and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Qigong is a breathing practice developed thousands of years ago. It promotes physical relaxation and mental calmness. Advance registration not required. Class fee $1. Contact the center at 203-385-4050 for more information or class dates.

Tap dance

Tap continues at the Baldwin Center on Fridays, at 1 p.m. in the main hall. Cost is $5 per class. Lessons are lead by Deborah Maida, Stratford Dance Academy co-owner and co-director. Registration is not necessary.

Poker anyone?

The men’s poker group that plays on Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. is looking for more players. To join, or for more information, call Tim at 203-378-3377.

Piano lessons

Piano lessons run Wednesdays at 11:30. For more information or to sign up, call 203-385-4050.

All levels exercise

Classes include aerobics, zumba, zumba tone, qigong, strength, yoga, tai chi and sittercise. Cardio classes and low impact classes help with balance, coordination and flexibility. Visit the center and pick up a current schedule or try out a class; Lauren Donovan, 203-385-4050.

Strength training

Classes held Mondays, at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays, at 9 a.m. Strength training in older adults improves flexibility and balance, which may decrease the likelihood and severity of falls. Increased bone density is another benefit. Bring 1-2 lb. hand weights. Registration not necessary. Class fee is $1. Open to the senior community.

CARES program

Stratford Senior Services is accepting new participants for its CARES program. CARES is a social model activities program designed for older adults who may have a memory impairment or are physically too frail to participate in the programs at the Baldwin Center. The program provides seniors with a variety of therapeutic recreational activities within a supervised and structured environment.

The C.A.R.E.S. Program is housed at the Raymond E. Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street. Program hours are Monday-Friday, 9-3:30. Participants are provided with a continental breakfast in the morning, a hot lunch in the afternoon, and snacks. Programming includes music, exercise, trivia and other word games, and activities that help individuals with balance and hand-eye coordination.

Cost to attend the C.A.R.E.S. program is $15/day for Stratford residents, and $20/day for non-Stratford residents. For more information, call 203-385-4050 or 203-385-4055 and ask for Erin or Diane.

Monday bingo

The Baldwin Center offers bingo in the main hall on Monday afternoons at 12:45. Bingo cards are .50 cents per card or three cards for $1. Several different games are played. Any senior age 55 and older may attend.

Dakim BrainFitness

Easy to use, computer-based program designed specifically for adults exercises six essential cognitive domains in every session and self-adjusts the level of challenge for each user in each domain, so everyone receives customized therapy. It is the number one brand of brain fitness in America’s senior living market and has been shown to significantly improve memory, both immediate and delayed, and language skills as it strengthens attention, focus, and concentration. To schedule a session, call Lauren Donovan, 203-385-4050.

Wii bowling

Play every Wednesday and Thursday, 12:30. Additionally, group competes against other senior centers in the area. No experience required.

Italian classes

Conversational Italian taught by Anna Sincavage Mondays, 11:30, Baldwin Center library. Class fee: $2, 203-385-4050.

Sikorsky Teamsters of Stratford

Meets second Wednesday of the month, 11, Union Hall, 150 Garfield Ave. Bette, 203-375-7313 or 203-243-5633.

Free Internet

Stratford Senior Services offers free wireless connection to the Internet at the Baldwin Center Coffee Shop weekdays, 9-3.

CT Veterans Wartime Service Medal

Established by the 2005 General Assembly, any veteran who served at least 90 days during wartime and was honorably discharged is eligible for the medal. Visit ct.gov/ctvg. Applications also are available at Baldwin Center Main Desk, and can be submitted to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.