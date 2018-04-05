Celebration of a century

When George Kalanich was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1918, Woodrow Wilson was in the White House, World War I was winding down, and Congress was considering an amendment to the country’s constitution that would, two years later, ban the sale of alcohol.

Kalanich, a Stratford resident since 1940, recently joined America’s fastest-growing population segment: those who reach the age of 100 years or more. Even though celebrating one’s own centennial is becoming more commonplace, it’s still an occasion well worth celebrating. Accordingly, 75 family members, friends and other well-wishers gathered at the Baldwin Center recently to mark Kalanich’s 100th birthday.

Kalanich was born in Scranton, Pa., on March 17, 1918 – the oldest son in a family of four children. Kalanich’s father, a coal miner, died when he was just 8 years old, and he remembers his childhood years as harsh.

“I graduated high school in 1936, at the height of the Depression,” Kalanich recalled. Even though he was a good student, there was no money for college, and he went straight into a labor market where unemployment hovered around 25%. He worked at an assortment of jobs, including as a door-to-door washing machine sales demonstrator. Few could afford a washer back then, but housewives liked the opportunity to get their laundry done free of charge.

“I washed a lot of clothes in those days, but I didn’t sell very many washers,” said Kalanich.

Kalanich moved to Stratford to work for Raymark Industries — more popularly known as Raybestos. With the exception of his service during World War II, he remained at Raybestos for his entire working life, retiring with 40 years of service.

“I served in the Army from 1942 to 1945,” said Kalanich. “I was always told I’d be in for the duration — but because of the war, I never knew what the duration might be.”

By then Kalanich had met his wife, Anna, who passed away in 2001. After debating whether to put off the wedding until after his stint was finished, the couple married in 1942 and Kalanich set sail for Europe.

“Anna was content to wait, but I didn’t want to take the chance of losing a beautiful woman who had agreed to marry me!” said Kalanich. “She was a wonderful woman and we were married for 69 years.”

Fortune smiled on Kalanich during his time overseas. Because of his work background, he spent the initial part of his service creating maps for battle troops to use on their missions. But his commanding officer decided his skills were needed on the front lines.

Kalanich was assigned to infantry training. “Our side was losing a lot of people,” he recalled.

Training lasted several months, and 199 of Kalanich’s classmates were assigned to combat units in Europe, North Africa and the Pacific. “But my records were lost and I got no assignment,” said Kalanich. “They made me repeat the training, and the same thing happened a second time.”

While he was on his third round of infantry training, the war ended and the Army located Kalanich’s records in time for his discharge.

“I think of it as divine intervention,” Kalanich said.

Back home in Stratford, Kalanich knew he would eventually attend college on the GI Bill. But because he was making decent money and enjoying his work, he was in no rush to enroll. That all changed when he got an arm caught in a lathe and was laid up for six weeks.

“That was my wake-up call,” he said. He spent seven years taking business and engineering courses at night at the University of Bridgeport.

“I got perhaps five hours of sleep each night for that entire time,” he said. “I graduated in 1956, 20 years after I graduated from high school.”

New assignments and promotions followed, and Kalanich especially enjoyed the recreational opportunities working at Raybestos afforded. During the war and post-war years, large companies often offered clubs and sports leagues. This built camaraderie and led many employees to stay at the same company for long periods.

Ultimately, golf became his passion. “I golfed until the age of 97,” said Kalanich. “I used to go to the Short Beach course with this guy here,” pointing to his friend Pete Hristov.

The two men share yet another passion: singing. They sing together in a choir at a church in Bridgeport, and Kalanich also serves as cantor at St. John the Baptist’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull.

Kalanich’s daughters, Elle Gilbertson and Alice Shingola, live in Shelton and Beacon Falls, respectively. Son Bill lives in Lawrence, Kan. He has seven grandchildren.

One especially proud moment happened in 2016, when granddaughter Tara Shingola assisted Kalanich in a traffic court proceeding.

“A guy sideswiped me when I was waiting to make a left turn,” he said.

The insurance company said it couldn’t prove the other driver was at fault, so Kalanich took him to court.

“Tara came with a chart showing how the accident happened, and I won the case,” Kalanich said. “I outclassed his attorney. It ended up costing me nothing, and I only gave up driving last summer.”

Kalanich continues to live in the house he and Anna built in 1956, on Reeds Lane in the Paradise Green section of town.

“I was my own general contractor,” he said. “I’ve always liked my house. I’m staying.”