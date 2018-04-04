The Bunnell High softball team defeated Harding High, 18-2, in its season opener on Wednesday.

Sophomore Riley Matto had two singles two doubles and scored four runs for coach Jeremy Susi’s Lady Bulldogs.

Junior Brianna Ramos and classmate Sofia Santiago each reached base three times and scored three runs.

Bunnell scored two or more runs in each of the six innings played.

Kayla Morel pitched a four-hitter to earn the win.

Harding’s Tamia Bagley singled twice. Janazha Davis singled and scored once.

Gionalelys Lopez struck out six.