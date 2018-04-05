Juan Lopez has been anxiously awaiting for this day to come.

After 24 years as an assistant baseball coach, the last four working under Rudy Mauritz at Fairfield Prep, Lopez will walk onto the field at Trumbull High School this afternoon in his first varsity role as Bunnell head coach when the Bulldogs meet the Eagles in their season opener.

“We were able to get in two scrimmages and, quite frankly, we need some work to improve,” said Lopez, a former player at Bullard-Havens Tech in Bridgeport. He graduated from the school in 1983, before spending two years playing at Housatonic Community College and two more seasons at the University of New Haven.

“This almost didn’t happen,” said Lopez, about the Bunnell job “I was very happy at Prep. We had championship caliber teams and it was great working with both Rudy and Matt (Sather). But when I heard about the Bunnell job, it seemed like a good fit for me. The proximity of the school to where I live is perfect. My family was in agreement with it, so I applied.”

Lopez is taking over a program that collected only nine wins in the past two seasons while losing 31 games. He hopes to return it to the status the Bulldogs held under then head coach Scott Szturma. In 2015, Szturma’s last season before retiring, the Bulldogs won 20 games, reached the SWC finals and advanced to the semifinal round of the Class L tournament before being eliminated by East Lyme, 5-4.

Lopez had a total of 33 kids try out and he’s got a very balanced breakdown with six seniors, six juniors and the same number of sophomores.

He’ll have a pitching staff which will number four, and includes senior right-handers Tyler Vancho, Alex Koletar, Tyler Cartagena and lefty Colin Richards. Junior Justin Herrera will be the starting catcher.

“Justin’s versatility will come in handy,” Lopez said. “If need be, he could play just about any other position.”

When he isn’t on the mound, Richards will play first, with Jack Barnhart-Sullivan at second, Dylan Kovacs at short and sophomore Taylor Perry at third.

“Our infield should be very steady and, hopefully, we’ll be able to make plays, especially in key situations,” Lopez said. “When the game is on the line, that’s when you need kids to execute. I’m counting on a good season from Perry. He’s our strongest hitter.”

Lopez’ outfield will consist of senior Emiliano Jasso (in left), Cullen Roper (in center) and Cartagena (in right).

“We have four goals with this team,” Lopez said. “First we need to improve every day, to do those little things that can turn a loser effort into a winning one. Next, we’re looking to get those eight wins and make the state tournament. Third, we’d like to make the SWC playoffs although I know that that’s going to be harder than qualifying for the state tournament because our league will be very strong this year. And lastly, we’d like to beat Stratford both times that we play them.

“We have set our standards high. But they’re obtainable if this group is willing to work hard.”

The Bulldogs will meet Jonathan Law of Milford out of the SCC on Friday before 17 consecutive conference games and a closer against Harding.

Lopez, who continued to play after college in both Bridgeport’s City League and the West Haven Twilight League, has served for 22 years in the Bridgeport Fire Department. He knows a few things about handling things in emergency situations. It could very well come in handy over the next three months.