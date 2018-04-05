Getting off to a fast start is imperative in high school baseball.

Winning early takes something away from the deterrents that can occasionally show up from the middle of the season on. Rain-outs which bunch up games forcing you to overtax your pitching staff. Or, injuries where coaches have to be able to juggle their line-ups.

Stratford coach Mick Buckmir is well aware of how the game works. Now in his fifth season as the head man, he utilized his team’s overall speed, especially from his No. 1 and 2 hitters, Braydon Seaburg and Gabe Avila, in the Red Devils’ 12-0, five-inning abbreviated win over Harding of Bridgeport on Saturday morning at Penders Field.

In what was the season’s opener for both squads, Seaburg and Avila combined for six stolen bases while senior pitcher Brendan Duffy went out and threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a lone walk.

“We’re going to use our quickness on the base paths to make things happen all the time,” Buckmir said. “What we do have is a nice little, fundamentally sound ball club. We have our share of contact hitters. One of my assistant coaches pointed out the fact that we didn’t swing and miss much today. We were able to spray the ball to all fields as well.”

Duffy kept his pitch count to 62, mixing curves with fast balls to keep Harding’s hitters off balance. He faced only 17 batters and was only challenged in the fifth, when President catcher Howard Stultz reached on a two-base error.

He moved to third when Federico Olivo’s comebacker to Duffy was good for the second out. Duffy then finished the game by striking out Raphael Guerrero. He worked the count full before getting the President’s No. 8 batter looking.

Stratford took a 3-0 lead in the first.

Seaburg led off by working Harding’s starting pitcher Roberto Castrillo for a five-pitch walk. He promptly stole second and followed that with a theft of third. Avila reached on a base on balls and took off for second. By virtue of three stolen bases, the Red Devils had two runners in scoring position.

A good defensive play by Harding third baseman Alex Aponte on Kevan Duffy’s pop fly in short left field brought about Stratford’s first out. But Aponte wasn’t as successful on Brendan Duffy’s grounder, which he threw low and by Stultz at home, allowing Seaburg and Avila to score.

An RBI single by Zach Fedak two batters later drove in Brendan Duffy with Stratford’s third run.

Stratford added a run in the second when Seaburg, a lefty batter, drove a hard line drive over the head of Harding center fielder Stuart Lopez and came all the way around to score, making it 4-0.

The locals added two more runs in the third, two coming in on Ryan Burlone’s single, and put the game way out of reach by scoring six times in the fourth after Castrillo was replaced by Shawn Allen.

In all, the Red Devils collected eight hits. Fedak had two with a pair of RBI while Burlone also had two ribbies. Seven of Stratford’s nine batters had at least one hit.

“Stratford has a good squad,” said Harding coach Gary Diaz, a former scholastic player at Naugatuck. “The kid they threw against us (Brendan Duffy) was tough. He was in the zone. We tried to adjust on him the second time through our order and I thought we had some balls hard. Defensively, we weren’t good (the Presidents made five errors). Our kids feel badly about that. But, it’s still early.”

Buckmir will be relying on Brendan Duffy to carry a large part of the load for a team which won 12 games last year and made it to the second round of the Class L state tourney before losing to Branford.

“I think we’re going to make a run this year,” Brendan Duffy said. “Our expectations are high.”

Being around his two other brothers, Kevan and Ryan, according to Brendan, “Is a lot of fun. It’s never boring.”

A fourth brother, Jack, is currently on the roster at Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire.

Stratford’s scheduled game on Monday afternoon with Platt Tech of Milford was snowed out and the Red Devils were scheduled to play Harding again on Wednesday. Stratford will close out its week with a contest on Saturday morning at 11 against East Catholic of Manchester.