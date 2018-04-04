Bunnell High senior Tyler Vancho has signed a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for Post University in Waterbury.

The pitcher/shortstop has made steady progress over the past three years as a member of the Bulldogs and the Stratford American Legion program.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play baseball in college,” said Vancho, who will major in sports marketing. “It shows that all the hard work has paid off. My expectations are just to play to the best of my ability.”

Vancho did consider Southern Connecticut State University, the University of New Haven, the University of Hartford and Central Connecticut State University in his pursuit to play baseball at the collegiate level.

“I did want to stay close by so my family and friends could see me play,” he said. “Post plays their home games at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury, and that certainly played a role in my selection because it would be close to home.”

Vancho is looking to do whatever he can to help Post be successful, whether it’s on the mound or in the field.

Bunnell went through a 4-16 season last year.

Vancho made the most of his opportunities batting .288, while leading the team with a .408 on-base percentage, a .423 slugging percentage to go along with 17 hits, a team-leading nine RBIs and a third-best eight runs scored.

He made seven mound appearances, sporting a 3.88 ERA and 1-4 record.

Over the summer, Vancho played on the Stratford Junior Legion team under coach Zack Thomas and Justin Thomas. The team went 26-4, advancing to the Regionals in Bangor, Maine.

Vancho, an All-South-West Conference selection, earned the Best Hitter Award in the Connecticut State Legion Tournament with a season average of .588 with 25 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

“Going into my senior year I feel my role on the team is to be a leader,” said Vancho. “I want to do all that I can to help the team win. It doesn’t matter if it’s on the mound or at the plate. We have a new coach this year in Juan Lopez. It’s important that I be a leader and help the team in any way I can.”

The Post University Eagles are coached by Ray Ricker and play in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference. Post went 14-29 last season and will graduate nine seniors this year, opening up an opportunity for Vancho to find his role next season. The Eagles are off to a 6-3 start this year.