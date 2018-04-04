Early morning fire on Jackson Avenue

Seven people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out at a Jackson Avenue house.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire at 259 Jackson Avenue was reported at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find a room in the ranch-style home engulfed in fire and occupants evacuating. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it appeared to have started and had it under control within 20 minutes.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital for unspecified injuries, Lampart said. The fire affected the living conditions of all six rooms in the house.

Lampart said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing shelter assistance for the seven displaced occupants, he said.

Bridgeport and Milford firefighters provided cover at Stratford Fire Department headquarters during the incident.