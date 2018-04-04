Stratford Star

Early morning fire on Jackson Avenue

By Stratford Star on April 4, 2018 in News, Police & Fire ·

Seven people were displaced from their home after a fire broke out at a Jackson Avenue house.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the fire at 259 Jackson Avenue was reported at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find a room in the ranch-style home engulfed in fire and occupants evacuating. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it appeared to have started and had it under control within 20 minutes.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital for unspecified injuries, Lampart said. The fire affected the living conditions of all six rooms in the house.

Lampart said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing shelter assistance for the seven displaced occupants, he said.

Bridgeport and Milford firefighters provided cover at Stratford Fire Department headquarters during the incident.

Related posts:

  1. Two injured in midnight Stratford blaze
  2. Students return to class after fire at Second Hill Lane School
  3. Two fires set at Stratford house
  4. Darien Fire says tractor trailer fire was put out before gasoline tank reached

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Library programs for youth and adults Next Post Baseball: Tyler Vancho to play at Post University
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress