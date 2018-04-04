Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Extreme couponing

Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust and the Library present a workshop about responsible couponing, using newspaper and online coupons, maximizing savings with store royalty cards and more Thursday, April 5, 5:30-7:30, Lovell Room. A panel of experts will guide the discussion. Free and open to the public, but seating is limited and reservations are required by calling BNT at 203-290-4255.

Passport to CT libraries

To celebrate National Library Week during April, participants can let their library card open the doors of 124 Connecticut libraries by participating in the month-long Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. Sponsored by the Connecticut Library Association, the program invites residents of all ages to explore the diversity of public libraries.

Every participating library will offer a passport to their patrons (one for adults and one for children under 18) as well as a small gift upon sign-up. The patron will then visit at least five participating libraries during the month of April, having the passport stamped once at each library. Completed passports will be turned in to any participating library by May 7. Each library will then select a winner of the most libraries visited for submission to a second drawing, as well as a random drawing, which will be applied to a final drawing for four VISA gift card prizes (two adults of $150 each, two children of $100 each).

For more information about the Passport to Connecticut Libraries program and a full list of participating libraries, call the Adult Services Department of the Stratford Library at 203-385-4164.

Driver safety class

AARP driver safety program for those age 50 or older Saturday, April 7, 12:30-4:30, Lovell Room. Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of instruction. $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Reservations are required by calling AARP Representative Michael Klein at 203-929-4851.

Sunday Afternoon Talk

Guest speaker Dr. Francis DeStefano takes a look at some of the most famous and mysterious paintings of the Renaissance and describes them as the artists and their patrons might have seen them Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. In this session he will focus on Venetian masters, Giovanni Bellini, Giorgione and Titian. Free and open to the public.

National Poetry Month

For the sixth year in a row, the Two Roads Brewing Company of Stratford will be celebrating National Poetry Month in April by honoring poet Robert Frost and the Stratford Library. The poet is the author of The Road Not Taken and the inspiration behind the brewing company’s name. The company currently is donating $1 to the Stratford Library for every pint poured on Tuesdays during April. The Library’s Board of Trustees will host a meet ‘n’ greet on Tuesday, April 17, from 5:30-7 p.m. and all supporters (21 years and older) are invited to stop by. Last year the Brewery donated more than $1,200 to the Library from the fundraiser. The money was used for books as well as music, film and lecture programs. The Two Roads Brewing Company is located on 1700 Stratford Avenue in Stratford.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Art exhibit

Original oil paintings by award-winning Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be the Library’s art exhibit through April. Free and open to the public.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Due to scheduling conflicts this year, film showings in February through April will be held on Wednesdays. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Stronger, rated R, April 11; Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

History of Square One Theatre Company

Artistic Director Tom Holehan will discuss the history of The Square One Theatre Company now in its 28th season on Tuesday, April 17, 1-2:30, Lovell Room. A sneak-peek of the theatre’s May production, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, starring Alexander Kulcsar, will be presented followed by a Q&A. Free and open to the public.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Bear Town by Fredrik Backman Wednesday, April 18, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate (May 30) and Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Korean film and food

Historical discussion by the Korean Spirit and Cultural Program will present the documentary, King Sejong the Great: The Everlasting Light of Korea, followed by a reenactment of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, followed by a cooking demonstration and the serving of Korean food Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public but seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 203-385-4162.

Great Movies You Missed

Twelfth annual Great Movies You Missed festival will highlight six critically acclaimed films from last year that — for whatever reason — did not reach a wide audience during their general release. Titles include: Get Out, Wind River, Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, Maudie and Faces/Places. Films will be shown uncut on widescreen daily at noon with a special evening showing of Call Me By Your Name at 7 p.m. Adult audiences only.

Library benefit

Annual Library benefit, Murder is a Family Business is an interactive murder mystery evening featuring food, drinks and silent auction Saturday, April 28, 6:30, Stratford Oronoque Country Club. Invitation only event. For more information, call 203-385-4166 or email [email protected].

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: April 30 (Excel class), May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.