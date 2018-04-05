Recycled

The Recycled exhibit will run April 5 through May 6 at Art/Place Gallery at 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. An opening reception will be held on April 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit artplacegallery.org.

Eclectic Eight

The Eclectic Eight art exhibition opens on April 6 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Company

Company will run April 6-15 at the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The plot revolves around a single man, Bobby, five married couples who are his best friends and his three girlfriends. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit wcsu.edu.

Romeo Fraioli

The Romeo Fraioli Photography Show will run April 7-15 at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The opening reception will be held on April 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Penguin Plunge

The Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics is on April 7 at Compo Beach, 60 Compo Beach Road, Westport. Taking a frosty swim raises money for the Special Olympics. Go online to register or see other Plunge locations. For more information, visit soct.org.

Spring Gala

The Pequot Library Spring Gala will be on April 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Proceeds will benefit programs at the library. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Ives Concert Series

The Charles Ives Concert Series is on April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Marian Anderson Recital Hall at the Danbury Music Centre, 256 Main Street, Danbury. The program will feature works by Robert Beaser, Stefan Cwik, Justin Dello Joio, Ives Series Artistic Director Paul Frucht and Nina Young. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit danburymusiccentre.org.

Sam Bush

Sam Bush will perform with Danny Burns on April 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The three-time Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist has helped to expand the horizons of bluegrass music, fusing it with jazz, rock, blues, funk and other styles. Tickets are $58. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

LaKisha Jones

LaKisha Jones will perform on April 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Amy Lynn

Amy Lynn and the Honey Men will perform on April 7 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Abstraction

The Abstraction exhibit will run April 8-28 at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk. The exhibit, featuring pieces in a free form style of swirling shapes and bold lines, completely breaks away from traditional art. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

*The Legend of the Banana Kid

The Legend of the Banana Kid will be performed on April 8 at 3 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure. With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits. Performed by the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Spring Concert

The Connecticut Master Chorale will perform its Spring Concert on April 8 at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Sanctuary Music Hall, 164 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit cmchorale.org.

Candlelight Concerts

The Candlelight Concerts presents Bärli Nugent and Nancy Allen on April 8 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The final concert in the Wilton Candlelight Concerts 70th anniversary season will feature Wilton native Bärli Nugent on the flute and Nancy Allen playing the harp. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Early Evening with Mozart

An Early Evening with Mozart will be on April 8 at 4 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Christopher Blair will conduct the Laurel Beach Casino Orchestra’s performance. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Robyn Hitchcock

An Evening with Robyn Hitchcock is on April 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician’s musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rock’s father figures and is the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Southside Johnny

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will perform on April 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.