Private versus public enterprise

By Stratford Star on April 4, 2018

To the Editor:

Thanks and kudos to the Whiskey Barrel restaurant (formerly the Frog Pond) for joining its neighbor Ashcroft Industries in becoming assets to their neighborhood on East Main Street. Both establishments take pride in their appearance and they make concerted efforts to improve and maintain their properties, making the area better.

Contrast them with their other neighbors, the Federal Railroad Administration (the railroad) and the Raymark Superfund hazardous waste site at the old Raybestos ball field, both of which are seriously neglected, poorly maintained and litter-strewn.

It makes one wonder whether the difference in those places is due to the fact that the Whiskey Barrel and Ashcroft are private enterprises, whereas the railroad and the Raymark Superfund site are public enterprise. If so, the public enterprise needs to step up its game.

Greg Carleton

