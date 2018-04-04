The Bunnell High girls lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame, 12-8, in Fairfield on Tuesday.

The SWC game was tied at 4-all at the half, before coach Meghan Letko’s Lady Bulldogs doubled up the Lancers in the second session.

Sam Vitka scored seven goals and an assist in the season opener.

Morgan Reilly had four goals.

Maura Kelly had a goal and two assists.

Tatiana Wright had seven saves.

Notre Dame was led by Kaitlyn Ciufo (four goals), Jenna Sabia (two goals), Nora Hagerty (goal) and Jalyssa Howell (goal).

Emma Sweeney made 13 saves.