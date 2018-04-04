Caring Hospice hosts community memorial service

Caring Hospice Services of Connecticut will host their semiannual Community Memorial Service of Remembrance on Saturday, May 19, from 10:20 a.m.-noon, at The Baldwin Center, 1000 W. Broad Street, Stratford.

Featured guests include Stratford High School A-Cappella Group; Jeff Leinen, choral director Stratford Sister Cities Chorus and guest speaker Sharon Diaz, LPC, LADC, psychotherapist and author.

Light refreshments will be served.

To participate in honoring your loved one, RSVP by Saturday, May 5, by calling 203-674-8380.