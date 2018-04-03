Stratford property transfers: March 26-30

Dock Units 12 & 14 Breakwater Key: William Saray to William Colombo for $35,000.

123 Euerle St.: Wilmington Savings Fund Society Et Al to Rodney Mauer Jr. for $218,000.

442B Hammerstone Lane: Thomas and Gloria Grogan to Carol A. Bolin for $230,000.

50 Birdseye St.: Tracy L. Smith Jr. and Holly Anne Smith to Luis Aguilar for $170,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., Unit 214: Bayview Loan Services LLC to Russell Liskov for $53,335.

2135 Huntington Road: Kevin M. and Theresa A. Broadbin to Michael Shute for $345,000.

542 Narraganset Lane: Estate of Maria Gatto to Kenneth A. Hoyt for $225,000.

328 Jackson Ave.: Christopher J. Moran to Yi Di Zhang for $324,800.

25 Sidney St.: John Kenneth Brown, Trustee of the John Kenneth Brown Revocable Trust 2016 to UB Stratford I LLC for $335,000.

50, 84,94,104 East Main St., 27, 29-31, 45,50, 55, 65 Sidney St., Abandoned Portion of Sidney St. and Access Road Parcel: Zoar LLC to UB Stratford I LLC for $805,468.94.

610 King St.: Sean C. and Courtney Keating to Rami Masoud for $282,000.

311 Knowlton St.: Estate of Sharyn E. Pasuth to David Shakespeare for $174,000.

155 Walnut St.: 155 Walnut Street LLC to Phyllis Sneiderman for $210,000.

1700 Broadbridge Ave., #A23: Guillermo and Rhina Carmona to Lorrette Hanish for $120,000.

748 Wilcoxson Road: Amanda Velez to Lisa Brett for $246,500.

53 Canaan Road: Estate of Eileen Russo to Francheska Guilfu for $222,000.