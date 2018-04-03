Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: March 26-30

By Stratford Star on April 3, 2018 in Property Transfers ·

Stratford property transfers: March 26-30

Dock Units 12 & 14 Breakwater Key: William Saray to William Colombo for $35,000.

123 Euerle St.: Wilmington Savings Fund Society Et Al to Rodney Mauer Jr. for $218,000.

442B Hammerstone Lane: Thomas and Gloria Grogan to Carol A. Bolin for $230,000.

50 Birdseye St.: Tracy L. Smith Jr. and Holly Anne Smith to Luis Aguilar for $170,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., Unit 214: Bayview Loan Services LLC to Russell Liskov for $53,335.

2135 Huntington Road: Kevin M. and Theresa A. Broadbin to Michael Shute for $345,000.

542 Narraganset Lane: Estate of Maria Gatto to Kenneth A. Hoyt for $225,000.

328 Jackson Ave.: Christopher J. Moran to Yi Di Zhang for $324,800.

25 Sidney St.: John Kenneth Brown, Trustee of the John Kenneth Brown Revocable Trust 2016 to UB Stratford I LLC for $335,000.

50, 84,94,104 East Main St., 27, 29-31, 45,50, 55, 65 Sidney St., Abandoned Portion of Sidney St. and Access Road Parcel: Zoar LLC to UB Stratford I LLC for $805,468.94.

610 King St.: Sean C. and Courtney Keating to Rami Masoud for $282,000.

311 Knowlton St.: Estate of Sharyn E. Pasuth to David Shakespeare for $174,000.

155 Walnut St.: 155 Walnut Street LLC to Phyllis Sneiderman for $210,000.

1700 Broadbridge Ave., #A23: Guillermo and Rhina Carmona to Lorrette Hanish for $120,000.

748 Wilcoxson Road: Amanda Velez to Lisa Brett for $246,500.

53 Canaan Road: Estate of Eileen Russo to Francheska Guilfu for $222,000.

 

Related posts:

  1. Property transfers: Week of May 12
  2. Property transfers: Week of May 19
  3. Stratford property transfers: Nov. 20-24
  4. Stratford property transfers: Jan. 8-12

Tags: ,

Previous Post Operation Hope holds 17th annual Evening of Hope Next Post Stratford Rotary Club hosts Dr. Seuss breakfast
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress