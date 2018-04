Gretchen Caulfield, recording secretary for the CT Corsair Chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association recently gave a presentation at the Baldwin Center on “Rosies” and how crucial their roles were handling the home front during WWII.

In addition, Caulfield spoke of what the association is doing to gather and archive the history of “Rosies” in Connecticut.

If you or a family member was a “Rosie” and would like to share your story, contact the Baldwin Center, 203-385-4050.