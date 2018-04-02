Obituary: Mariel (Eddy) Lyon, 92, of Stratford

Mariel (Eddy) Lyon, 92, of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully at Northbridge Health Care Center in Bridgeport on March 19th, 2018 after a very long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born in Rochester, NY on June 30, 1925 to Herbert Nile and Irene Genevieve Maher Eddy.

As far back as she could remember, she had a passion for children and she desperately wanted to be a teacher, but it was during the depression and there was no money to go to college. While working at a five and dime store as a teenager, she met a young woman who was working her way through college. She took Mariel under her wing and encouraged her to follow her dream. Mariel accepted the challenge and graduated with honors from Geneseo State Teachers College (now SUNY Geneseo), waiting tables, working in her sorority’s (Arethusa) kitchen during the year, and working in defense factories during the summers to finance her education.

Shortly after graduation, she married George Lyon and had 5 children, putting her teaching career on hold for a while, but her passion for children never wavered. As her own children got older, she decided to make her dream come true, so she opened a preschool in her home in 1971. In 1973, they refinanced their home and she built a new school building attached to their home. As owner, operator and head teacher of the Mariel E. Lyon Pre-School, the school flourished with the help of many assistant teachers, until her retirement in 1990.

She was the heart and soul of our family and she will be missed terribly by her five children, Carol Ferensak (Paul), Donna Olejnik (Ken), Nancy Finlayson (George), Peter Lyon and Lorri Lyon (Alex Strotzer); grandchildren Paul Jr. and Todd Ferensak, Lisa Hanna (Thomas), Heidi, Kevin and Keith Olejnik, Alexx Delta (partner Ashe Bryant), Bryce Finlayson, Acacia Ransom (Adam), Meghan Hamlin (Alex), Krista Lyon (fiance Nick Sam), and Lukas Lyon; great-grandchildren Chase Ferensak, Tessa Mariel Hanna, Addie Hanna, Payton Hamlin, Leo Hamlin, Darynn Ransom, and her brother Herbert Nile Eddy, Jr. (Helen).

She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Tomkiewicz, and special daughter-in law, Candee Lyon.

The family held a private celebration of her life on Saturday, March 24. There will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name at https://www.alz.org/ct/in_my_community_donate.asp. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.