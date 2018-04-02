Stratford Star

Little League’s 70th anniversary opening day

By Stratford Star on April 2, 2018

Established in 1948 Stratford Little League, offering baseball and softball instruction, games, and good sportsmanship to all ages from 4-13, will host its 70th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 21.

Opening Day will start at 9 a.m., with team pictures being taken for lower divisions and softball.

There will be a Pitch, Hit and Run Competition starting shortly after, with winners being announced at the official ceremony which will start at 12 p.m. with introduction of all teams in the baseball and softball divisions, first pitch, National Anthem, acknowledgements of sponsors and other announcements.

The Little League mission statement is:

“Through proper guidance and exemplary leadership, our Little League program assists your children in developing the qualities of citizenship, discipline, teamwork and physical well-being. By espousing the virtues of character, courage and loyalty, the Little League Baseball and Softball program is designed to develop superior citizens rather than superior athletes.”

