U Drive. U Text. U Pay. enforcement campaign underway

From April 2 to April 30 Stratford Police will be out in force looking for distracted drivers as part of the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign, a high-visibility effort to enforce distracted-driving laws.

Drivers are continuously ignoring their responsibilities behind the wheel, and distracted driving is a growing and deadly threat on our roadways. Stratford Police is teaming up with the Connecticut Department of Transportation during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) National Distracted Driving Awareness month to make sure all motorists keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

“Distracted driving is a real problem,” said Captain Frank Eannotti. “During this enforcement period, officers will be ticketing anyone who is texting or on their phone while behind the week. The bottom line is if you text and drive, you will pay.”

Violating Connecticut’s distracted driving laws can be costly. Drivers who are ticketed for this violation can be fined $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for third and subsequent offenses.

According to the NHTSA, 3,450 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2016. This is a 2% decrease in fatalities as compared to the previous year.

An analysis by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety of 2009-2012 data found that while more than 80% of drivers believed it was completely unacceptable for a motorist to text behind the wheel, more than a third of those same drivers admitted to reading text messages while operating a passenger motor vehicle themselves.

“We know your phone is your life, but don’t let it cost you or someone else their life” said Eannotti.

Stratford Police and the Connecticut Department of Transportation urge you to put your phone down when you get behind the wheel. If you need to text, pull over and park your vehicle in a safe place first.

Remind your family and friends to never text and drive: