Bunnell student among winners of juried photography show

Lili Dowell, a sophomore at Bunnell High School was chosen as one of the winners of the Fairfield Museum and History Center’s Images juried photography show for her selection Gates to Hell, now on exhibit at the museum. This is the second year she has been among the winners for the show.
Lili has also received first place twice for the Westport Arts Center’s Young Shoots Student Digital contest in 2015 and 2017.
The Fairfield Museum and History Center’s 2018 Images Photography Show is on display through April 15.
