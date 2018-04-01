The Stratford High baseball utilized speed from the top of its batting order and a five-inning no-hit pitching performance from senior Brendan Duffy to defeat Harding High, 12-0, in an abbreviated opening-season game on Saturday at Penders Field.

The Red Devils stole seven bases overall, including four from their lead-off hitter Braydon Seaburg, and scored runs in all four innings capping the game with six in the bottom of the fourth.

Duffy struck out eight and retired the first eight batters he faced, fanning five of them, before walking Roberto Castro.

The only other batter to reach base for the Presidents was Howard Stultz who got aboard in the fifth on a throwing error.

Zach Fedak had two of Stratford’s eight hits.

Seaburg homered to deep center in the second.

Fedak and R.J. Burlone drove in a pair of runs.

“I think that we’re going to have a good little, fundamentally sound ball club,” said head coach Mick Buckmir. “We have speed so we used it today and made some things happen on the base paths.

“Brendan also gave us a good effort and mixed his pitches well.”

Stratford will play again at Platt Tech in Milford on Monday, before meeting Harding a second time on Wednesday in Bridgeport.

The Red Devils will close out the week on Saturday at home with East Catholic of Manchester.