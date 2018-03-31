The Stratford High softball team opened its season with a 20-1 inning-shortened victory over Harding High on Saturday.

Coach Jackie Sherrick’s Red Devils scored four runs in the first inning, eight in both the second and third frames, and finished the day with a 10-run fourth.

Angela Grindrod allowed three hits and struck out 10 batters.

The sophomore helped her cause with four hits good for six RBIs.

Senior Amanda Haydu had three hits and drove in six runs.

Sophomore Rachel Newall had three hits and plated five runners.

Junior Taylor Lubas had four hits.