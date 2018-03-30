Serves as CCE student leader

Katelyn Root, class of 2020, a pre-elementary education and liberal studies major at Eastern Connecticut State University is serving as a student leader under the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) program.

A student leader is an experienced student volunteer who has been hired and trained by the CCE to recruit, train and manage volunteers, serve as a liaison with community partners, and plan and run service programs.

“I wanted to work for the CCE because I absolutely love volunteering and bettering the community,” said Root. “I think there are a lot of stereotypes surrounding Willimantic that I would like to help eliminate as a student leader serving the community.”