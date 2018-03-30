Stratford Star

Eversource to string new lines with helicopter

By HAN Network on March 30, 2018 in Community, News ·

Eversource Energy will be using a helicopter to help string new high-voltage transmission lines on structures along an existing right of way and across the Housatonic River between Stratford and Milford intermittently from Monday, April 2 through Saturday, April 14, weather permitting between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Work may also be performed on Sunday, April 8.

Use of the helicopter is significantly safer and less impactful on the environment compared to conventional ground-based cable pulling methods. 

