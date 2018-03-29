James Farm Road plan attacked by opponents

Opponents of a large affordable housing project proposed for northern Stratford raised concerns Wednesday night about the integrity of a retaining wall, increased traffic, emergency vehicle access, environmental impact, and potential disruption from constructing a sewer line to the site.

Kevin Kelly, an attorney for the town, and Joseph Kubic, an attorney representing the Concerned Citizens of Stratford and several neighbors, presented seven experts in response to a previous presentation by the developer for the 116-unit apartment complex at 795 James Farm Road.

The lawyers argued the potential harm to public health, safety and the environment outweigh any benefit from adding to the town’s affordable housing stock.

Three Stratford residents spoke against the proposal, focusing on traffic, building size, construction impact, and emergency response issues.

“Protect us from the jeopardy this project poses,” said Meral Prewitt of the Concerned Citizens organization, who lives near the site.

“A five-story building,” said neighborhood resident Sandra McDonough, “is going to shock the people who drive up James Farm Road. They’re going to think it’s a shopping center.”

About 60 opponents attended the March 28 Zoning Commission meeting at Town Hall, and a petition was submitted against the project signed by 425 people. Some neighbors previously spoke against the application at an earlier meeting.

Kubic has submitted the signatures of enough immediate neighbors to require the application get a super majority — or four of five votes — for approval.

Retaining wall worries

Many comments focused on a retaining wall of up to 28 feet in height that would be built at the rear of the development site to create a level area for the large residential building and parking closer to James Farm Road.

Opponents and their experts said the retaining wall would deteriorate over time due to water damage and thawing, and may not be strong enough to hold up heavy fire apparatus behind it. If the retaining wall should collapse, they said, it would put lives in danger and cause damage to nearby wetlands and a brook.

“We’re concerned about the failure of the retaining wall,” engineer Tim Casey said.

Richard Ezyk, a structural engineer who lives in the vicinity, said the wall’s design is flawed. “The engineering simply ignores many facts,” said Ezyk, pointing out he’d been involved in some way with the construction of more than 100 retaining walls built along roads during his professional career.

Engineer Rene Basulto said building the wall “will require significant engineering skills to make it happen” and, based on the developer’s submitted plan, “I don’t see it happening.”

Kelly said the retaining wall “will fail as designed … When that goes, the building goes with it.”

Kubic agreed. “It’s a probability. It’s going to happen,” he said of the structure potentially collapsing and creating a “life-threatening” situation.

Stratford Police Lt. David Gugliotti said the sight line for drivers leaving the apartment complex’s two driveways would be poor due to elevation changes near the road.

“It’s going to be an issue,” he said.

Opponents also discussed the amount of truck trips required to bring up to 35,000 cubic feet of fill to the site, water availability during a fire, the ability of fire trucks to maneuver on-site, whether handicapped parking was adequate, said if the proposal must get inland wetlands approval.

The developer’s attorney and experts will have the chance to respond to the criticism when the Zoning Commission public hearing is continued in late April.

Project specifics

The developer, 500 North Avenue LLC, wants to build a four-story apartment building with 116 units, 215 parking spaces and two driveways. There would be an open parking level below the structure, making it essentially five stories in height. The building’s highest point would be 54 feet.

As an affordable housing application under state statute 8-30g, 30% of the apartments — or 35 units — would be designated as affordable. Most units would be one bedroom, with some two bedroom.

The developer wants to change the zoning from RS-1 to a newly created Julia Ridge Apartment Zone, which would allow more dense development with the affordable units.

The Zoning Commission previously denied the applicant’s requests for a large multi-family complex with some affordable units at the site, with at least one appeal still pending in court.

Most of the 15.6-acre property would not be developed, with the structure built near the road. The land includes overhead power lines and a gas pipeline, has wetlands away from the actual development site, and borders the town-owned Roosevelt Forest. The parcel drops off sharply from the road, requiring the use of substantial fill to create a flat development site.

The property is close to Alexandra Drive, Peters Lane and Candlewood Road, and the Oronoque Village residential community is nearby.