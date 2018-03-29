BRBC seeks new president and CEO

The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) announced today that it has begun its search for a new president and CEO.

The announcement anticipates the expiration of the term of CEO, Mickey Herbert, who has led the Council during the two years following the retirement of Paul Timpanelli from the organization, who had served since 1988. Both Timpanelli and Herbert worked successfully to further the mission of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, which is to increase economic opportunities for residents through business expansion, retention, and recruitment.

“Mickey has done an amazing job leading the BRBC and beginning its transformation in a time of great change,” said Kate Hampford Donahue, president of Hampford Research, Inc. and Chairman, BRBC board of directors. “We look forward to finding just the right leader to deal with new challenges and take us to the next level.”

The largest business association in the region, the BRBC comprises three Chamber of Commerce affiliates: Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, Stratford Chamber of Commerce, Trumbull Chamber of Commerce; one corporation affiliate: Bridgeport Economic Development Corporation; and three program affiliates: Leadership Greater Bridgeport, THRIVE Emerging Leaders and the Women’s Leadership Council.

The organization’s unique, collaborative structure advances its active and fluid strategic plan for business growth in the Greater Bridgeport Region. As such, the president and CEO must lead efforts to establish regional partnerships, drive membership, act as an advocate for the business community, promote business growth, and support initiatives, policies and legislative efforts at the local, state and federal levels.

Review of applications will begin April 1, 2018 and will continue until May 15, 2018. Peg Sheahan, chair of the Search Committee, encourages potential candidates to view specifics regarding the position and the application process by visiting the Association’s website at www.brbc.org — go to “ABOUT BRBC” page.