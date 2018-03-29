Literacy tutor training offered

Literacy Volunteers is offering volunteer tutor training classes in English as a Second Language (ESL) and Basic Literacy.

Classes in Stratford will be held at the Sterling House, 2283 Main St. Stratford from 6 to 8 p.m. April 18, 25, May 2, 9 and 16.

Classes in Milford will be held at Fannie Beach Community Center, 16 Dixon St., Milford in fall 2018.

Volunteer tutors will learn techniques to assist Basic Literacy and ESL students with dialogue, listening comprehension, oral fluency, phonics, reading comprehension and writing skills. No previous teaching experience is required. All prospective tutors will be interviewed in advance.

For more information, call The Literacy office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 203-878-4800 or stop by the Stratford Library Satellite Office on Mondays or Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon or Milford Library, Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m.

Those interested in working with students preparing for their General Equivalency Diploma examination, or those who prefer to help adult students with basic literacy skills, may call the Center’s office to schedule an orientation meeting.

Literacy Volunteers is part of the ProLiteracy network of adult basic education and literacy programs. ProLiteracy is working with its member programs to raise awareness of available ESL services.

“Non-English speakers in the U.S. can fall behind in education or employment in an already challenging job market,” said David C. Harvey, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Language barriers can also prevent them from understanding important financial, educational, health care, employment or legal rights issues. By raising awareness of our members’ ESL programs, adults in need will know where to find resources that can help them gain skills to address everyday matters.”

For more information on Literacy Volunteers of Southern CT’s ESL and other volunteer programs, visit www.lvsct.org or call 203-878-4800.