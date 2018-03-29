In the world of auto racing where events happen within fractions of a second, staying calm, cool and collected under the craziest of conditions is part knack and part gift.

The faster you go in a race car, the higher the level gets.

For 17-year old Robert Bloxsom III, the 2018 season will be one of far greater challenges than he’s already had since he first saw the sport as a seven year old at Meriden’s Silver City Speedway, one of the oldest and most recognized quarter-midget race tracks in the country.

After three seasons of driving in Stafford Motor Speedway’s Limited Late-Model Division, Bloxsom, a senior at Stratford High School, will be stepping up and into a modified race car, a staple on the New England racing landscape for close to 60 years.

“I’m a little awestruck right now,” said Bloxsom, who will be competing in the Valenti Racing Series. “I don’t know what to expect. I’m going from driving a car which had around 300 horsepower and narrow tires to one with almost 550 horsepower and wide tires. I know one thing, it’s going to be fun to drive.”

During the latter part of the 2017 season, one in which Bloxsom would eventually finish fifth in points at Stafford, he caught the attention of car owner Scott Kimmer of Naugatuck.

Kimmer, who once raced both Street Stocks and Pro Stocks at Riverside Park Speedway, has been in and out of the sport as a car owner for around 20 years.

“While I was watching him from the grandstands, I could see how well he handled himself,” Kimmer said. “I knew that as a team, they had limited resources (Robert’s parents, Robert and Sherri have supported his racing efforts from the beginning). But he impressed me because he was so level-headed. He’s also a little laid back, which helps. And, he’s a straight A student.”

Kimmer offered Bloxsom an opportunity to run a Limited Sportsman Division car at Thompson Speedway’s annual World Series event in late October. The pair went to Thompson where Bloxsom competed in two races.

“We put a fresher engine in the car and made plenty of adjustments,” Bloxsom said. “We worked throughout the weekend even when it was raining.”

In the Saturday feature, Bloxsom started near mid-pack in the 32-car field. He made a pit stop, had to go to the back of the field, and then worked his way back to an 11th-place finish.

“It was chaotic out there,” Kimmer said. “There were quite a few crashes. Being the last race of the season for most of the drivers, they weren’t holding back.

“No matter what was going on around him, Robert never lost his focus or his concentration. I knew from that point, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to put something together for this guy.”

Kimmer’s modified is built on a 2013 Troyer chassis.

The team, which has sponsorship from Dell’s Vinyl Siding of Cheshire and Deb’s Salon in South Windsor, will take to the track on Sunday, April 7, during Thompson’s Icebreaker weekend. It will cover 100 laps on the five-eighths mile oval.

It will be the first in the 14-event touring series. Races are also scheduled at Stafford and the Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut, along with trips to New Hampshire for races at the Monadnock and Lee Raceways and a big event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on a one-mile oval. There’s also one event set to be held in Maine at the Beech Ridge Speedway.

For Bloxsom, the journey in racing began as that seven year old at Silver City.

“My dad had raced there back in the early 1970s,” he said. “His dad took him there. My father, however, never got the chance to stay in racing because his father died.”

He still remembers the day. “It cost my dad $100,” Robert said. “Each time you went out on the track to drive one of the cars (for 20 laps) it was $20.”

The quarter-midget trail for Bloxsom took him through most of New England and on into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He had feature wins at Oak Lane and Doylestown in the Key Stone state and raced numerous times at the Little T, the quarter-midget track at Thompson.

As the 2015 season approached, the Bloxsoms took the step up to Stafford’s Limited Late Model Division, a learning ground where kids as young as 15 can compete.

Quarter-midgets are chain driven and you stay in one gear. As he prepared for his first Limited Late-Model race, Bloxsom knew he would need to be able to handle a race car with a manual transmission.

That’s when the families’ driveway in the Lordship section of the city came in handy.

“I practiced some shifting,” Bloxsom said. “I punched the gas pedal, let out the clutch and made sure I stopped the car before I hit the barn.”

In those three Stafford years, Bloxsom was in the running for Rookie of the Year in 2015 and gained lots of knowledge.

“I’ve never been too interested in looking at my statistics,” he said. “I was always more concerned about my performance each week out on the track. Plus, once you do that (look at the numbers), it can throw you off. I’ve always tried to stay focused and concentrated on what was going on each night. We ran 22 races each year. It was a full summer.”

Bloxsom wasn’t sure where his racing career was headed. He and his father had decided to sell their car.

“We had definitely grown out of that division (Limited Late Model) and wanted to move up,” he said. Then came the call, or rather text, arrived from Kimmer.

“I was out having something to eat with my girlfriend (Alexa Crea) and all of a sudden I’m getting one text after another (11 in all) from Scott,” Robert said. “He was telling me that he had a modified and wanted me to drive it in 2018. I was awestruck. Here he’s trusting me to drive his car, not wreck it, and to take care of his equipment. I’m thinking, ‘What’s wrong with this guy.'”

So, the new journey will begin soon.

“I still think back to those quarter-midget days,” Bloxsom said. “It was wonderful. We raced against other families and there were uncles involved. I remember we’d show up at races with the car in back of my father’s truck and he’d have his painting tools with him (Robert’s father is a house painter). We learned as we went. I couldn’t have wished for a better experience.”

The summer ahead will be filled with some surprises, lots of intrigue and a June graduation from Stratford High. The youngest Bloxsom will head off to Central Connecticut State University in the fall, where he’ll major in mechanical engineering.

“Racing has taken up a large part of my life so far and I love it,” he said.

And, if all goes well, it could very well consume parts of his future as well.