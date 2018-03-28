Changes to the Stratford Public Schools busing system may take effect in the new school year as the Board of Education considers a plan that would have children attend elementary schools closer to their homes.

The school board is considering a plan for a structural realignment of the bus system. The plan would reduce some of the busing of elementary students to schools farther away from their homes. The proposal was unveiled during Monday’s Board of Ed meeting,

Superintendent Janet Robinson said Tuesday that busing children to some schools in the name of racial balance is not as necessary now as it was in the 1990s when it was first implemented. “We’ll always have a small amount of busing, but it is not as necessary” as it was before, Robinson said.

The neighborhoods are more balanced, the superintendent said, but some longer busing will still be needed. “We need to do some tweaking to stay within the state guidelines. We don’t need to put kids on buses for 40 minutes now,” she said.

The move is also being considered as a way for the district to save money on transportation costs. Robinson said the proposal could save the district about $1.3 million in costs in the 2018-19 fiscal year. That is important, Robinson said, as Stratford is set to receive less aid from the state going forward.

“We’ve thought about sending kids back to their neighborhood schools. A large group of kids don’t have access to neighborhood schools,” board Chairman Eric Lazaro said. “It would allow them to be closer. It would be a benefit to have them and their families closer to those schools.”

Lazaro said there are concerns about pulling children out of certain schools, and those will have to be weighed.

No timetable is in place for the Board of Ed to act on the administration’s proposal, Lazaro said. The board chairman expects there will be community meetings to hear from parents about the idea.

“Our intent as a board is to do what’s best for the kids. We’re looking to see what the merits are and what can potentially be gained from this,” he said. “It’s a difficult task ahead. We have to gather some questions.”