Stratford Star

Blake needs a home

By HAN Network on March 28, 2018 in Community ·

Blake is a sweet and mellow, black and white male cat with green eyes, neutered, about 2-years-old. He is affectionate, healthy, and a real lovebug.

He may be slightly shy at first, but soon comes around. He loves attention and would be great company for someone alone.

Blake is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

To learn more about the foster care program, receive an application or for more information, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Blake

Blake

Related posts:

  1. Sweet Tom needs a home
  2. Crystal needs a home
  3. Mikey needs a home
  4. Jack & Jill kitten siblings need a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Connecticut Food Bank receives $25,000 grant Next Post Fairfield County’s Community Foundation awards grants to nonprofits
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress