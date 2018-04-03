Between is aptly named, as it’s a series that isn’t particularly good, but not terrible either. It’s the type of series you half watch as you do chores around the house or if you’ve already exhausted all the shows on your watch list.

Now, the show has an intriguing plot — all the residents over the age of 21 in an idyllic town are dropping dead from a mysterious virus. When the government places the town of Pretty Lake under quarantine, the only residents left are a handful of adults and children.

As the plot unravels it follows a few formulaic characters. Adam is the introverted genius with a fondness for conspiracy theories. Wiley, Adam’s best friend, is a stubborn teen mom. Chuck is the rich kid who owns half the town and tries to misguidedly lead the youth of Pretty Lake. Gour is the son of a farmer who tries to be the voice of reason amidst the chaos.

The teenagers search for a cure for the mysterious virus that culled the town’s population while trying to survive in a mostly helpless community with a rapidly diminishing food source.

Between’s plot had all the makings of an enthralling sci-fi series, but the flat dialogue and the acting leave the viewer feeling underwhelmed. There are too many characters in too few episodes to really flesh out their personalities and there are far too many absentminded plot points in the show for a 12-episode arch for it to really matter to the overall plot. Some of the stranger elements include the prison that is somehow in the town, but everyone forgets about its existence even after one of the prisoners escapes and comes to live among them. It also features the random teenage pregnancy with a soap opera-esque plot line about the father that really doesn’t serve any purpose.

Between has 12 episodes, each 45-minutes long that are available on Netflix. Those who enjoyed Between might try watching The OA, another sci-fi series with an interesting premise that draws in the audience.