SPOTLIGHT: Events happening in the Stratford area

Spring plant sale

Easter/spring plant sale at Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road runs through Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Features plants grown by the Agriscience students. Information: 203-452-4200.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, April 7 and 14, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane (Big Y Shopping Center). SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H-3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

Boating courses

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford is holding About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].

USCG Auxiliary 24-3 also offers a Charts, Navigation and GPS course Saturday, April 21, 8-3, 1 Helwig Street, Milford. To register in advance, visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Students will be instructed how to interpret and use information printed on charts as well as chart a course using that information and navigation tools. Cost: $60. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected]

Hearing Loss Association holds meeting

The Hearing Loss Association Southwest Connecticut Chapter holds monthly meetings at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allan Road, Norwalk. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 10, at 1:30. Anyone living in the Fairfield area is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Peg at 203-656-2733 or email Marcia Zola at [email protected].

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Concert to benefit food pantries

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., local fan favorites, The Four Of Us will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries. The band has been together for about five years, and performs a mixture of British Invasion and multi-decade Classic Rock songs, as well as 60s and 70s Pop Rock such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel. For tickets, at $15 adults, $10 senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 children under 12, call 203-878- 7508 or email [email protected], or purchase at the door. Any and all nonperishable food donations also will be accepted.

CROP Hunger Walk

The 44th annual Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Sunday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m., with registration at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Those walking are asked to bring healthy, nonperishable food for Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport and Sterling House Food Pantry in Stratford. For more information, contact Carole Fanslow of Stratford at 203-375-1284.

Head start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Artists sought

The Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. Nonresidents are welcome. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School class of 1958 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22, 2018. For more information, call Natalie, 203-831-8713 or Mary, 203-375-8724.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.