Collaboration and growth

Transit-oriented development on Ferry Boulevard and getting contaminated properties cleaned up and back on the tax rolls are among the things Mayor Laura Hoydick says Stratford can be proud of.

Hoydick, in her first mayoral address to town business leaders, focused on growth and cooperation.

Hoydick began her remarks by talking about her transition, and her team’s, to Town Hall. The town’s third mayor said she wanted to “foster a culture of mutual respect between my administration and other government officials, the taxpayers and the public, our local businesses and everyone in between” as she started her work.

“We needed to listen to each other, engage in civil discourse without resulting in hostility. The best direction for our community is to work in a collaborative fashion and set aside the partisanship and rancor that caused our government to grind to a halt last year,” she said.

Hoydick mentioned the new Town Council passing a 2017-18 fiscal year budget in three weeks after the previous council and former Mayor John Harkins battled and failed to come together on a plan for more than six months.

Hoydick also touted her first budget proposal. The mayor’s proposed 2018-19 spending plan of more than $220 million comes with a small tax decrease of .07 mills.

“The tax reduction is not remarkable in and of itself — I do recognize it is modest. What is most important about it is that it ends the unsustainable cycle of tax increases on our residents and our businesses,” Hoydick said. “As a former state representative, I understand only too well the negative effects unsustainable state spending has had on all municipalities and businesses in Connecticut.”

Coming changes to Ferry Boulevard were among the highlights of her speech, including the recently approved 119-unit apartment complex at 382 Ferry Blvd. Developer Rolling Thunder II LLC received approvals from the Zoning Commission earlier this year for the housing at the site. Earlier plans for a AAA Northeast fleet center were scuttled after neighbors successfully had Zoning Commission approvals overturned in court.

Hoydick also talked about the development of another TOD project, at 335 Ferry Blvd., by the Salce Companies. That project will include a 71-unit apartment complex and an office. Salce also has a purchase and land lease agreement with the town for a neighboring lot at 576/600 East Broadway that will be cleared of Raymark waste and later developed after remediation is completed.

Two other TOD projects are in the works. A 40-unit apartment complex at 252 Ferry Blvd. has already received zoning approval and a fourth proposal at 608 Ferry Blvd. will go before the zoners this year, Hoydick said.

Hoydick said the town has made strides in improving Stratford’s economic climate in “taking advantage of opportunities and grants that enhance the ability to move blighted and contaminated property to the tax rolls.”

In addition the East Broadway property, Hoydick mentioned the town’s efforts to remediate other Raymark waste-contaminated sites, the cleanup of the former Contract Plating site on Longbrook Avenue and the ongoing push to clean up the Stratford Army Engine Plant site near Sikorsky Airport.

“As we all know, the Stratford Army Engine Plant is a prime location that has languished since the 1995 base closure,” Hoydick told business leaders. “As the administrations before us, we continue to work with [the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection], the Army Corps of Engineers and the approved developer, Point Stratford Renewal, to come to timely remediating the mud flats prior to the demolition of the buildings.”

The Army has agreed to pay for remediation of the mudflats at the Army Engine Plant, she said, and Point Stratford Renewal is expected to close soon on the purchase of the property. Remediation of the site is not expected to begin until May 2019.

Hoydick said one of her top priorities is bringing the cleanup of the Raymark waste sites to a “positive conclusion.” She said she’s pleased that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sees redevelopment potential at the Raymark ballfield site off Barnum Avenue. The EPA plans to spend $95 million in a cleanup plan that will place most of the Raymark waste at the ballfield site and then have it capped to make it suitable for other use.

“The EPA has been a collaborative partner working with us to successfully integrate the Raymark site back to our tax rolls to become catalysts for economic growth and revitalization,” she said.

Hoydick also discussed new businesses moving into town and Two Roads Brewing’s plans to build a 25,000-square-foot sour and barrel aging facility on Stratford Avenue next door to its current property. The ongoing renovation at Stratford High School was also highlighted as a place of change in town.