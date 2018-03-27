Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary to host spring gala April 27

The Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual spring gala, “Dancing with the Hospital Stars,” on Friday, April 27, from 6-10 p.m., at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield.

Tickets are available in the Bridgeport Hospital Gift Shop, 267 Grant St., online at bhhosp.convio.net/aux-gala, or contact Auxiliary President Bonnie Molloy at 203-556-9981 or [email protected].

Proceeds support the Allison Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit modernization project and the REACH outpatient psychiatry program at Bridgeport Hospital.

The highlight of the gala is a dance contest that pairs hospital staff members with professional partners.

Established nearly 60 years ago, the all-volunteer Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary has provided fundraising support to several key programs and initiatives at the hospital and its outpatient sites. The Auxiliary also operates the hospital gift shop and oversees the Dr. Tom Kennedy Toy Closet, which collects and distributes toys to hospitalized children.