Sunday Afternoon Talk examines paintings of the Renaissance

By Stratford Star on March 27, 2018

St. Francis in Ecstasy, oil painting by Giovanni Bellini.

The Stratford Library’s next Sunday Afternoon Talk, “How to Look at a Renaissance Painting” will be held on Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. The talk is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn to look at paintings of the Renaissance and see them as the artists and their patrons might have seen them. In this session, Dr. DeStefano will focus on Venetian masters like Giovanni Bellini, Giorgione and Titian.

DeStefano has a PhD in history from Fordham University. He taught history for seven years at Sacred Heart University but left in 1972 to pursue a career as a financial advisor. He retired in 2008 and now devotes himself to lecturing and writing on history, especially Renaissance art history. For the past nine years he also has been a regular instructor in the Lifelong Learners program at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities in Fairfield.

