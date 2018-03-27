Stratford YMCA holds Healthy Kids Day

Stratford YMCA, 3025 Main Street, a branch of the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA is holding their annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free community event aims to improve the health and well-being of kids and their families.

Healthy Kids Day is celebrated at more than 1,500 Ys across the country by more than 1.2 million participants, and works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long.

For more information, contact the Stratford YMCA at 203-375-5844 or visit cccymca.org.