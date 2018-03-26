Stratford property transfers: March 19-23

Property transfers, March 19 to March 23

91 McGrath Court: Samuel Dicks to Fairfield County Homebuyers LLC for $91,000.

1460 Elm St., Unit 226B: Scott C. Sanfanandre to Patrick Provenzano for $132,500.

125 Warner Hill Road, #60: Albert P. Papa Jr. to Cory Pearce for $144,900.

494 Mary Ave.: Alesia Hill to David Bishop for $187,500.

135 Elizabeth Terrace: Creston Capital LLC to Laura Anne Carrano for $270,000.

355 Swanson Ave.: Ann Piccirillo to Ellen Pazio for $75,000.

260 York St.: Estate of Alice F. Rusatsky to Kirk E. Shultz for $365,000.

4 Meeting House Road: Jodie C. Wright to Jamie L. Cosuccio and Michael M. Courbron for $190,790.

100 Dahl Ave.: Eddy O. and Teresa D. Rodriguez to Michael Berrios for $273,000.

39-41 Jackson Drive: Gary and Natine Haley to Stephanie Cordero for $124,000.

3893 Main St.: Jarrod F. Slater and Huijun Zhu to Jennifer Hernandez for $299,900.