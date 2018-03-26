Camp HOPE America working with children exposed to domestic violence

Alexander, a 12-year-old middle schooler, grew up in a home where he routinely watched his mother be beaten by his father and then, his stepfather.

The abuse got so bad during his mother’s second marriage, she fled with Alexander and his younger siblings, taking refuge at Kathie’s Place, a domestic violence safe house operated by The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport.

As Alexander’s mother worked to rebuild her life, she learned about an opportunity for her oldest son to attend Camp HOPE America-Connecticut, part of a national network of camps created for children impacted by domestic violence and its related trauma.

In the summer of 2017 Alexander attended the first session of Camp HOPE America-Connecticut, held at YMCA Camp Hi-Rock in the Massachusetts’ Berkshires. His counselors described the boy who arrived at camp last June as an introverted kid who kept mostly to himself. He had been bullied at school and struggled making connections with his fellow campers.

His experience at Camp HOPE, where a trauma-informed curriculum is focused on giving kids hope by teaching them resiliency, gave Alexander a new sense confidence.

“I’m not stressed out here,” said Alexander of his Camp HOPE America-Ct experience.

Since attending Camp HOPE America-CT Alexander’s once failing grades have soared. He is now an honor student, who reports he has made good friends at his new school.

“Since going to Camp HOPE, I’m turning all my negatives into positives,” said Alexander.

Alexander’s success at Camp HOPE America-Ct has been repeated at Camp HOPE’s across the United States, where the trauma-informed curriculum offered at camps in 11 states is making a quantifiable difference in the lives of children it serves, according to new research.

The University of Oklahoma’s (OU) Hope Research Center, under the leadership of Director, Dr. Chan Hellman, has been evaluating the effectiveness of the Camp HOPE America camping and year-round mentoring program for four years. The new research results, just released, show that Camp HOPE America produces statistically significant increases in hope and resilience in the lives of children with extreme trauma from childhood.

“Hope is the best predictor of long-term well-being in children exposed to trauma,” said Hellman.

“Hope is measurable and malleable,” said Camp HOPE America founder Casey Gwinn. “We can measure hope and we can increase it in the lives of abused children. Once we increase hope, we can change the trajectories of their lives.”

The evaluation report released by the OU Hope Research Center last week stated, “The results of this evaluation support a growing body of evidence for the power of Camp HOPE America to change the lives of children exposed to domestic violence. The Pathways to HOPE Project can help sustain Hope and Resilience year-round among children and teens who are exposed to domestic violence.”

“It has been a dream come true to bring Camp HOPE to deserving children in our communities, many of whom have found this a transformative, life-changing experience,” said Debra A. Greenwood, president & CEO of The Center for Family Justice. “The impact we’ve seen in the lives of children we serve, including Alexander, has been profound, Each person involved in creating Camp HOPE here has been inspired by the success of our first year to do more to bring this program to all the kids who deserve and need it.”

Greenwood said Camp Hope America-Ct hopes to expand its reach, serving even more area children impacted by trauma and abuse in summer 2018. Greenwood added the OU research makes the case for bringing camp home to a greater number of trauma-impacted children that much stronger.

The OU report concluded that an increase in children’s hope was associated with increases in the child’s belief in self, others and their dreams, psychological resilience, and positive attitude toward academics. Similarly, higher resilience is positively associated with academic self-perception, academic goals, and motivation and self-regulation.

According to more than 2,000 published pieces of research now, hope represents a positive psychological strength that promotes adaptive behaviors, healthy development, and both psychological and social well-being. Higher hope is associated with better coping skills and better health and health-related practices.

“In America, we raise our criminals at home,” said Gwinn. “You can love trauma-exposed children when they are 11 or you can lock them up when they are 18 and say you are tough on crime. Rising hope changes the destinies of trauma exposed kids. Hope is measurable and now it is clear that rising hope scores change the destinies of traumatized children.”

The national research report and more information may be found at www.camphopeamerica.org/outcomes/. The complete story of Camp HOPE America can be found at www.camphopeamerica.org.