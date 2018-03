The 9-hole Stratford Ladies Golf League is inviting new members to join.

All skill levels are welcome.

Sign-ups are Tuesday, April 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Stratford Short Beach Clubhouse.

Tee times are Tuesday mornings from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost is $20 with tournament prizes for team and individual play presented at the year-end luncheon.

For more information, call Teecia at 203-377-0246.