Paper shredding and electronics recycling event April 21

A paper shredding and electronics recycling event will be held at the Baldwin Center back parking lot, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club, with the help from William B Meyer and Sikorsky Credit Union.

Bring old computers, TVs, printers, etc. for recycling at no charge. The funds for paper shredding will help provide Stratford students with dictionaries for all 3rd graders and Thesauruses for all 5th graders.

The shredding the fee for small containers is $5, for medium $10, and larger containers TBD. Donations are appreciated for electronics recycling.

For more information call John Corb 203-377-0693.