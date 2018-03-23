Stratford Star

Paper shredding and electronics recycling event April 21

By Stratford Star on March 23, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

A paper shredding and electronics recycling event will be held at the Baldwin Center back parking lot, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford on Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club, with the help from William B Meyer and Sikorsky Credit Union.

Bring old computers, TVs, printers, etc. for recycling at no charge. The funds for paper shredding will help provide Stratford students with dictionaries for all 3rd graders and Thesauruses for all 5th graders.

The shredding the fee for small containers is $5, for medium $10, and larger containers TBD. Donations are appreciated for electronics recycling.

For more information call John Corb 203-377-0693.

Related posts:

  1. Paper shredding and electronics recycling event
  2. Paper shredding, electronics recycling event Oct. 28
  3. Stratford Rotary Club to award $60,000 to community
  4. Sikorsky Credit Union offers scholarship for high school seniors

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post CROP Hunger Walk May 6 Next Post Conscious Cook: The sweet, sweet taste of spring
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress