Pavilion at Boothe Park damaged

The pavilion at Boothe Memorial Park will need repairs done after a tree fell on it three weeks ago.

A large tree next to the pavilion fell on top of the building on March 2 during a rain and wind storm. Michael Downes, chief of staff to Mayor Laura Hoydick, said the tree caused about $10,000 in damage, though the damage was mainly on the outside of the building. The most severe damage was to the roof and an exhaust fan for the pavilion’s stove. No damage was reported on the inside of the building, Downes said.

The town Department of Public Works worked up an estimate for the damage about two weeks ago. Downes said repairs can be made in about a month, presumably after the weather improves. The building can still be used, though without the stove.

The pavilion, often called the park’s kitchen, is rented by people hosting events at the park, said Stephanie Philips, a member of the Boothe Park Commission. The building is air-conditioned and has some heat, she said.

Philips said the damage caused by the tree will not affect any events, as most rentals are made in the summer months.

“We’re pretty confident that the town expects to fix it soon,” she said. “The damage is not that bad. [The cost] is not a big number.”

Philips said she does lament the loss of the tree that fell, as it was one of the older trees in the park.